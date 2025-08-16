King of the Hill Revival Brings in Big Money For Hulu

King of the Hill’s revival was recently revealed to be the biggest animated series for Disney released in the past five years, which is even more impressive considering it overtook the runaway hit that is X-Men ’97. While a fifteenth season for the Hill family hasn’t been confirmed yet, signs are looking good for fans hoping to see Arlen’s return. With the fourteenth season becoming a hit, a recent report has broken down just how much money Hank, Peggy, and Bobby’s big comeback has scored for Hulu and its parent company, Disney.

According to a new breakdown by Parrot Analytics, King of the Hill’s fourteenth season has brought in around $100 million USD in streaming revenue for Hulu. Surprisingly enough, this figure is around double what the Beavis and Butthead series has brought in, putting some perspective on Arlen’s success in a relatively short amount of time. The recent revival decided to release all ten of its episodes at once on August 4th, and while we aren’t sure if this strategy overtook potentially releasing the installments weekly, Hulu has to be happy with what we’ve seen from King of the Hill so far. If the actors’ glee at making a comeback is any indication, the cast might be willing to explore Arlen for the long haul.

The Revival Vs The Original

The King of the Hill revival has surpassed the original thirteen episodes while still retaining the spirit of what came before it. While it’s impossible to deny the success of the fourteenth season, some fans have noticed that things look a little different than the original show. In a recent interview, showrunner Saladin Patterson revealed that the reason why the comeback looks different is that the original technology no longer exists.

“The hand-drawn animation, the watercolors, those don’t exist anymore. If they exist, they certainly don’t exist at a cost where you can do a TV show.” Patterson explains, “So it has to be updated, and so we updated it with the current style and makeup of animation that animated shows do. I admit it does look different and maybe jarring to some people. I just want to put out there that even though it’s updated, we still went and tried to give it an age-old look, to make it feel more like the color palette and the landscape of the original, more so than other shows. We certainly went through a lot of back and forth with the background designers and things like that, to make our colors feel closer to what they felt in the original and the tones and things the most that we could.”

