10 King of the Hill Characters We Still Need to See in the Reboot

King of the Hill has officially returned for a new season of episodes picking up about a decade from the end of the original series, but there are still a few characters we need to see in the new episodes. King of the Hill has shared some big updates for many of the characters as Season 14 of the series has aged them up about a decade’s worth of time. Everyone is much older than seen in the original, and are now at completely different stages of their lives than seen before. So it’s been great seeing how much everyone has, or has not changed.

King of the Hill Season 14 has been such a success with fans because of all of the updates to the characters while still maintaining what fans loved about the original series. But in meeting all of these old faces once more, there are still a few who have yet to get an update in the new era. If the King of the Hill revival continues with more seasons with Hulu, here are ten characters who we would love to see in future episodes.

#10 – Carolyn

King of the Hill‘s original broadcast run had a lot of fun one-off characters who only appeared for a single episode, but the one who had the most promise almost immediately was Carolyn. The series used her to tackle drag culture and feminine identity, and it resulted in one of Peggy’s best episodes in the entire series overall. It’s just a shame that after her debut in Season 11’s “The Peggy Horror Picture Show” that teased she and Peggy would remain friends, Carolyn just sort of disappears. Would be fun to get a revisit from her in the new episodes.

#9 – Appleseed

Appleseed is another character who had randomly appeared in Hank’s life and ended up being a surprising ally. First introduced as a hippie who Hank couldn’t stand, Appleseed started to be involved more with future appearances that showcased him in both a recovery house, and rescuing animals with Hank. We last saw him escaping with Hank’s cow in “Raise the Steaks,” so it would be fun to see if he’s been able to keep that dream alive in the future. Appleseed’s just a fun utility character overall, so you can throw him pretty much anywhere.

#8 – Jimmy Wichard

Jimmy Wichard carries the distinct honor of being one of the only characters that Hank has actually kicked in the ass, and has made a distinct mark with the animated series ever since. His debut episode, “Life in the Fast Lane, Bobby’s Saga” was his meatiest role as a terrible first boss for Bobby, but the character has popped up in the years since as an example of a very, very dumb person. He mostly disappeared in the original series’ later episodes, but he’s another sort of antagonist figure that can easily throw a future episode into fun chaos.

#7 – Enrique

With Hank being retired as of the new King of the Hill season, it unfortunately means that there are no major updates for the rest of the Strickland Propane crew. While it’s also revealed that Buck has since retired from the company as well, it still means we’re lacking updates from Hank’s coworkers. The most needed update is for Enrique, who in episodes like “Enrique-cilable Differences” and “Lady and Gentrification” was revealed to have both domestic and financial troubles, Hank might not want to know more about Enrique’s life, but fans sure would love to see him return in some capacity.

#6 – Dooley

Much like how the new time period means that we don’t get to see Strickland Propane, Bobby’s new adult life in Dallas also means we don’t get to see any of the other Tom Landry Middle School characters either. Any one of the students would be fun to bring back, but Stuart Dooley was just a fun character to have punctuate jokes. Mike Judge’s blunt delivery with the character highlighting something happening was always a good way to cap off a scene, and it’s an energy that would be very welcome in the revival at least in some small way.

#5 – Gilbert

He might have been briefly mentioned in the revival, but fans need a full reunion with Gilbert Dauterive in the new episodes. The last we saw of him during “Blood and Sauce,” he had completely shut down Bill’s idea to sell that sauce and was planning to carry on their family name with a newsletter. He’s someone who immediately throws Bill’s life into disarray with his appearances, so it would be particularly interesting to see him now that Bill has lied to all his new friends about his (now dead) fake marriage with Peggy. If there ever is time for a episode fully focused on Bill, he’d be a good return to see in action.

#4 – Kate

One of King of the Hill’s funniest choices for the revival is the fact that Dale and Joseph still don’t know the truth about Nancy’s affair, that also means that Joseph still doesn’t know he has a half-sister out there somewhere. When Kate was first revealed in “Untitled Blake McCormick Project,” Dale came very close to putting it all together when he discovered that Joseph and Kate shared DNA. It was also an episode where Joseph actually grew closer to a girl, but it was a tragic thing that could never come to be. Now imagine her coming back to the series to meet with her brother, only to realize he still doesn’t know the truth? That would make for a great future story for Joseph to explore.

#3 – Ladybird

There’s likely a very heartbreaking reason as to why Ladybird hasn’t been seen in the new King of the Hill episodes yet as she was already a very old dog towards the end of the original series. The new revival has thus far been able to avoid some of the potentially massive losses that have happened to the characters since the end of the original series, but Hank being without a dog is something that will need to be addressed in future episodes. Hank (and fans) likely wouldn’t be able to move on without paying one final tribute to Ladybird in some way. It’s just something that needs to be done.

#2 – Luanne and Lucky

Speaking of things that just need to be done, Luanne and Lucky do not appear in King of the Hill Season 14 at all. Showrunner Saladin K. Patterson teased that the creative team found a way to honor the late Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty and retire the characters with an update, but that update has yet to be revealed. Luanne was such a crucial part of the original series (and Lucky was a full on member of the gang in the later seasons), that her absence is undoubtedly felt in the new episodes. There’s an energy the character added that just needs to be addressed in some way so that fans can properly say goodbye. But there’s also a new way that the series could move forward with them too.

#1 – Gracie

Gracie was added to Luanne and Lucky’s family late in the original series, so bringing her back could be moving things in a full circle way. Luanne lived at the Hill’s house when her trailer tipped over, and Gracie could move in with them too if Luanne and Lucky have since moved away from Rainey Street. We’ve seen other babies like Good Hank return much older than the were in the original series, and that would be a fun way top honor this duo while finding a way to bring Luanne’s energy back to the character dynamics in some way. Failing that, and update from this family at all would be swell to see.