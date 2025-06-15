King of the Hill Revival Celebrates Father’s Day With First Footage Reveal

King of the Hill is coming back with a new season of episodes later this Summer, and the animated series is celebrating Father’s Day in style with the first footage of the new revival series in motion with a special new trailer. King of the Hill is going to be making some big changes when it comes back after all these years as Hank Hill and the rest of Arlen, Texas have aged considerably since we have seen them last all those years ago. And in all that time, there have been a lot of changes for each of the characters as well.

King of the Hill has been exciting fans over the kinds of potential changes that have happened leading into the new revival, and now we’re finally getting to see it in motion beyond the new opening theme sequence. This new promo for Father’s Day reveals an older Bobby, how his voice and demeanor has changed in all that time, and the first look at how little Hank himself has changed since we’ve seen him in action all those years ago (despite going to Saudi Arabia). Check out the new teaser for King of the Hill Season 14 below.

When Does New King of the Hill Come Out?

Scheduled to make its streaming debut with Hulu on August 4th, original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels will be returning for the new King of the Hill series with Saladin K. Patterson serving as showrunner. Voice stars Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom are returning for their respective roles as well. Jonathan Joss will be returning as the voice of John Redcorn as he was able to record for the new season ahead of his death. Johnny Hardwick also returns for Dale Gribble as he was able to record a few episodes during its production, but will be replaced by Toby Huss in future episodes.

King of the Hill Season 14 will be running for ten episodes in total, and will all be dropping at once. As for what to expect from the new revival season, Hulu teases its new King of the Hill as such, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”