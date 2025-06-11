King of the Hill Revival Raises a Big Question About Peggy

King of the Hill is now in the works on coming back with new episodes sixteen years after it originally came to an end, and the new revival series is raising some big questions about how Peggy Hill is going to handle her new retirement. The new King of the Hill series has previously confirmed that it will be taking place nearly a decade from the end of the original show, and that means each of the characters have aged that much in that time since. It also means fans will be reuniting with their old favorites at much different points of their lives.

Through its promotional materials released thus far, King of the Hill has been teasing all sorts of big changes for each of the characters in the years since we have seen them last. One of the big surprises that has already been revealed is the fact that Hank and Peggy had moved to Saudi Arabia to work for several years so that Hank could save up for a nice retirement as of the time of the new series. But with Peggy retiring alongside Hank, what is she going to be spending her time doing now that she doesn’t have work to keep her busy?

How Is Peggy Going to Stay Busy?

Peggy keeping her days busy was one of her major character threads through the tenure of the original animated series. Although she had pride as a mother, she often worked as a Substitute Teacher. It was a gag that not only referenced the fact that it was far from full time work, but also showcased how serious minded of a person Peggy was as she took a part-time job like that so seriously. Later seasons tended to shift more towards this looser schedule for Peggy as well as it put her into different kinds of careers like property sales or even that time she briefly joined (and owned) a roller derby team.

It was always one of Peggy’s core facets that no matter what she found to occupy her time (like when she was a Boggle champion), she took it very seriously as a job. But now that the new series is going to feature a Peggy without any of those ties, it’s going to be interesting to see what she does in the meantime. Where is she going to focus her time now that she doesn’t necessarily need to be a mother or work full time? That’s going to be an avenue for Peggy that’s never really been explored before.

What Does This Mean for Peggy?

King of the Hill’s new revival series will likely mainly focus on how Hank is going to react to all of the changes that have happened in Arlen since he left for Saudi Arabia, but it’s important to also note that Peggy has also been stuck in the same kind of stasis that Hank has been in. Because while Hank will be at the center of the comedy as a fish out of water reacting to current society, Peggy always takes more of a proactive angle on new trends and changes.

Peggy has always gone through the effort to stay on top of what things are cool, or what kind of changes impact her family. So she’s likely going to steer into some kind of new development that fascinates her and occupies her time. It’s just a matter of figuring out what Peggy is going to find interesting, and we’ll be seeing more of that soon as King of the Hill’s new episodes will be making their premiere with Hulu on August 4th.