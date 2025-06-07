King of the Hill Theory Explains Hank’s New Replacement in Hulu Revival

Play video

King of the Hill is coming back with a brand new series later this Summer sixteen years after the original series came to an end, and there’s a possible explanation to the fact that Hank Hill seems to have been replaced. King of the Hill is returning with a new series many years after the events of the original, and like fans in the real world, those in the animated series have aged significantly since we have seen them last. There have been some big changes in Arlen, Texas and Hank is going to react to a greatly changed world with the new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the biggest changes that has already taken fans by surprise with the first promotional materials for the new King of the Hill is the fact that Hank has not only moved away from Arlen, but has moved to Saudi Arabia for many, many years in between the events of the original show and the revival. Not only that, but someone else seems to have moved in to his house in that time. But there’s actually an easy way that all of these surprises could be explained. It’s some kind of work exchange program.

Hulu

Hank Moves Away From Arlen to Saudi Arabia

As revealed in the opening for the new King of the Hill series, a new person moves into Hank’s house and hangs out with Dale, Bill and Boomhauer while Hank moves away. Then with the series’ synopsis it’s then revealed that Hank has moved away because of a wild new work opportunity in Saudi Arabia, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill.” Which, at first, seems entirely out of character for someone like Hank.

Hank’s big problem in the original King of the Hill series was his resistance to change. His old-fashioned ways often clashed with the new kinds of things that Bobby would be into, and sometimes he’d either change his ways or realize that his old-fashioned self had the right core values needed for the situation. But it’s wild to think that someone like Hank who loved Buck Strickland and his work at Strickland Propane so much that he’d make the jump to Saudi Arabia. Unless it was a work exchange facilitated by Strickland himself. It’s why Hank and Peggy were able to move back home after many years without many problems.

Hulu

Hank Switches Places With Someone From Saudi Arabia

The only way Hank would go to Saudi Arabia is if someone like Buck had influenced his decision. Working towards his retirement would be a suitable reason to go, but making such a shift seems out of Hank’s capacities without someone like Buck pushing him out the door. This could tease the kind of environment Strickland Propane becomes over the years, and maybe Hank himself likely didn’t get the chance to become a full Manager even in the years since the original show. But if someone were to work at Strickland in his place, then it’d be an easier sell to Hank.

It would explain why this new person seems to be wearing a Strickland Propane uniform, and it stands to reason that Dale, Bill and Boomhauer would hang out with their new neighbor in the meantime. But many other changes have happened in the United States while Hank has been away, so we’ll find out more about this mysterious new character soon enough when King of the Hill premieres with Hulu on August 4th.