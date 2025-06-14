Official Bob’s Burgers, King of The Hill, Family Guy Animated Crossover is Here (And It’s Hilarious)

While the worlds of Bob Belcher, Homer Simpson, and Peter Griffin have crossed over in the past, with Hank Hill even getting in on the action on occasion, there’s never been a meeting of worlds quite like this. Thanks to several characters from the animated franchise hopping aboard Fortnite’s Battle Bus in a new crossover event, a new animated segment has arrived that see Bob, Cleveland, and Hank teaming up. With the future looking bright for all of these animated franchises, Fortnite’s Family Guy, King of The Hill, and Bob’s Burgers collaboration couldn’t have come at a better time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new animated segment uses the animation style of each Fox animated series, seeing Bob, Cleveland, and Hank all joining a Fortnite team as they dance and fire their way across the island. Unfortunately, not everyone is giving the game the attention it deserves in this new crossover as Hank is back in the alley, pounding an energy drink. Harboring the hilarious moniker of “Propaniac”, Bob and Cleveland find themselves hoping for an assist that will never come. While we most likely won’t see the animated characters teaming up to play Fortnite in their respective series, especially with the upcoming King of The Hill revival, it’s still great to see these worlds collide in the video below.

Play video

A Legendary Fortnite Crossover

In traditional Fortnite fashion, Bob, Cleveland, and Hank haven’t just gotten skins for this new collab but entire bundles. For Hank Hill, his bundle includes the likes of an emote in the alley, a “Strickland Propane Tank” as back dressing, tongs for his melee weapon, and a gas gauge for his weapon skins. For Cleveland, the Family Guy character receives a “mailbag”, mailbox for his melee weapon, and a “mailman’s stroll” for his emote. Finally, Bob receives his patented spatula for his melee weapon, a “flying burger” for his back dressing, and two new emotes to sweeten the deal.

Here’s how Fortnite itself describes the meeting of animated worlds that is currently available in the free-to-play video game, “Maybe you’re a Bob – serving puns rarer than your burgers. Or a Hank? Passionate about propane and silently judging uneven lawns. Or maybe you’re a Cleveland – you love minor league baseball and hats and ooze classic dad charm.”

With King of The Hill returning for its fourteenth season this August, both Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers have already been renewed for several seasons on Fox. As of the writing of this article, the Hill family will be exclusively on Hulu though we have to imagine that if it becomes popular enough, there’s a possibility of King of The Hill making its way back to network television. Wherever Hank Hill and Arlen, Texas reside, they’re sure to make big waves in the animation world.

Want to see what the future holds for Bob Belcher, Cleveland Brown, and Hank Hill? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and King of The Hill and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.