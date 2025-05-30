King of the Hill Trailer Shares Release Date & First Look at Hulu’s New Episodes

King of the Hill has a brand new series coming to Hulu later this Summer, and now fans have gotten to see the new episodes in motion with its very first trailer. King of the Hill originally ended its broadcast run with Fox back in 2009, and the series had one of the most notable series finales of all time. But in a surprising announcement, King of the Hill series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels had announced that they were now working on a brand new version of the animated series to exclusively stream with Hulu when it finally premieres.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill will be making its debut with Hulu later this Summer, and it will be featuring a much later version of Arlen than seen in the original events of the series. It’s been years since fans have seen Hank Hill and the others, and much time has taken place in the series as well as everyone is now years older than they were seen before. Now we’ve gotten the first trailer for the new King of the Hill, and you can check it out in the video above ahead of its premiere, now confirmed for August 4th on Hulu.

Better than an Alamo and almost as good as propane. An all new season of #KingOfTheHill drops Aug 4th on Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/U8wAkHHg7E — kingofthehill (@kingofthehill) May 30, 2025

What to Know for New King of the Hill

Scheduled to make its streaming debut with Hulu on August 4th, original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels will be returning for the new King of the Hill series with Saladin K. Patterson serving as showrunner. Voice stars Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom will be returning from the original series for their respective roles. Original Dale Gribble actor Johnny Hardwick has also been teased to have returned for a few episodes before his passing, but it’s currently unknown for how many.

The trailer teases that it’s been many years since the end of the original series, and Hank and the others have gotten significantly older since we’ve seen them last. Fittingly, for the fans, this glimpse will also serve as the new King of the Hill opening title sequence, with its signature style still intact. This is a fresh and unexpected take on the animated franchise, and it’s in line with what we’ve seen with Mike Judge’s other successful revival recently, Beavis and Butt-Head (which is currently in the works on a new season as well). That series also introduced a much older take on the original debut for new stories, and it’s clear that it’s the same direction this new King of the Hill is going.

Hulu

What’s Different From the Original King of the Hill?

Picking up years after the events of the original series, this new King of the Hill features a much older cast with new characters joining the mix as well. Much like the original version of the series that saw Hank’s more conservative views challenged by everything changing around him, this new series is going to do the same. Hank’s going to have to deal with tons of new technology, and an even further changing world as he’s also gotten much older as well.

This also means Bobby Hill and the other characters have gotten much older as a result, and the choices they have made with their respective lives aren’t exactly ones that Hank agrees with either. There were also many storylines in the original events of the series that will likely either have settled before the events of this new series, or might even be settled in the coming episodes, and those are just some of the many reasons to be excited from whatever comes next.

Hulu

If you wanted to catch up with the original King of the Hill series in the meantime, you can now find it streaming in its entirely with Hulu and airing weeknights with Adult Swim.

King of the Hill is set to return this summer, streaming with new episodes on Hulu on August 4th.