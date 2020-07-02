Netflix Ending The Kominski Method After Season 3

All good things come to an end, especially if those good things are on Netflix. The streaming service has a penchant for bringing the cancellation ax down on its original shows after a couple of seasons, and the acclaimed comedy series The Kominsky Method is the next one out the door. Chuck Lorre's series, which stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, has received praise over its first two seasons and brought Netflix a pair of Golden Globes. However, the decision has been made to finish the show with its upcoming third season.

Netflix renewed The Kominski Method for one final outing before it says goodbye, following a similar model to many of its originals as of late. Lost in Space was given the "third and final" renewal earlier this year, while 13 Reasons Why and Ozark are wrapping up with their fourth installments. At this time, an episode count for the final season of The Kominsky Method has yet to be revealed.

"The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," said Lorre, The Kominsky Method's creator and executive producer. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."

Douglas stars in The Kominsky Method as Sandy Kominsky, a former actor-turned-acting coach and his longtime friend Norman, who is played by Arkin. The series also stars Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, Graham Rogers, Melissa Tang, Jenna Lyng Adams, and Casey Thomas Brown.

Like many other original show on Netflix, The Kominsky Method will be coming to an end before it reaches five seasons on the air. Very few original series on the streamer have crossed that threshold. Even Ozark, one of the most popular shows on Netflix, is coming to an end after just four seasons. BoJack Horseman, another wildly popular original on the service, was given a total of six seasons, but its conclusion still came earlier than the creative team had hoped.

The first two seasons of The Kominsky Method are now streaming on Netflix.

