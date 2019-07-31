Kristen Bell Reveals Why Hulu Surprised Everyone With Veronica Mars Premiere

Hulu surprised fans and the cast of Veronica Mars by dropping the anticipated fourth season of the show a week early. Not only was that during the frenzy of San Diego Comic-Con, but it also happened to coincide with star Kristen Bell’s birthday, and that’s probably one of the more memorable birthday gifts she’s received over the years. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Bell at Comic-Con, and during our conversation, we asked why Hulu decided to surprise everyone with the early drop and how it happened.

“Well we, because it’s done, finished,” Bell said. “It’s supposed to be released in a week, and blame it on Mike Ausiello. He asked ‘did you get everything you wanted for your birthday?’ The answer was no. One of the things I wanted for my birthday because I celebrate all month was for people to see and enjoy the show that we worked really hard on and that I just hope they’re entertained by and love again, and I just called him out and said ‘drop it right now if you love me’ and they did it.”

Fans who tune into Veronica Mars season 4 will notice some changes to their favorite characters, and Bell took a minute to explain the biggest differences between the three iterations of the show.

“Yeah it’s interesting there’s, little things have changed in her life but the majority of it is that her perspective has changed,” Bell said. “You know we did the first three seasons when she was in high school, then we did the movie and the movie was a love letter to the fans. It was every Easter Egg, everything that they would want to see because we kickstarted it, and that was their movie. This new season is a darker world for Veronica.”

Veronica Mars stars Kristen Bell, Enrico Calantoni, Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Daran Norris, Jason Dohring, Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Izabela Vidovic, Clifton Collins Jr, David Starzyk, and J.K. Simmons.

You can find the official description below.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach”

Veronica Mars is available on Hulu now.