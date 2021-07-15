Kung Fu: Series Brings Family Together in "Bond of Honor" Featurette Exclusive Clip

✖

On The CW's Kung Fu, a young Chinese-American woman named Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) returns home to San Francisco after a quarter-life crisis causes her to drop out of college and spend years away at an isolated monastery in China. When she returns home, she finds her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and her family different as well, with their own lives having changed in her absence. However, as she reconnects with the people she loves, and begins to use her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community, she's also searching for a ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor - and is now targeting her as well. It's an action-packed story, but at its heart is one about family and it's that family story that brings families together watching the series as well.

ComicBook.com has been provided with an exclusive clip from Bond of Honor, a new featurette part of Kung Fu: Season One. Bond of Honor will be released on digital July 16. In the clip, the show's cast and executive producer Christina M. Kim talk about the show's impact not only in terms of Asian-American representation but how audiences have responded to the series. Kim says in the featurette that people tell her that the show brings their families closer together as they watch.

"I'm finding that people are telling me that they're watching the show with their kids or with their parents and it just brings you closer together," Kim says. "You can talk about issues or something that happened on the show."

The clip also sees the cast speaking about the importance of including authentic elements of Asian and Asian-American culture in the series, something that Liang has previously spoken with ComicBook.com about, telling us at the time how exciting it is to be part of a series that gives audiences an opportunity to see themselves and their culture represented on screen.

"I get asked the question of, 'Who did you look up to on TV that looks like you?' And my answer is no one, right?" Liang said. "I didn't have a lot growing up who looked like me and I'm so excited that there are young boys and girls out there who are going to see a whole variety, an entire spectrum of people who look like them, who they can look up to. If they don't relate to Nicky, they'll relate to Althea, or Mei-Li, or Ryan, or someone else. So that's really, really exciting for me."

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The featurette Bond of Honor will be released on digital by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on July 16.