Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Loses Showrunner Albert Kim

It looks like Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will move in a new direction with its next seasons. According to a new report by Variety, the title's showrunner Albert Kim has stepped down. The show will have Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani step in as show runners starting in season two.

According to the report, Kim's exit is not a nefarious one. The producer chose to leave the Netflix production to work on other projects have working on Avatar: The Last Airbender for several years. Kim is now set to work on Percy Jackson at Disney+ as executive producer, and he will develop new projects with the media giant moving forward. And despite stepping down as showrunner, Kim will continue to work on Avatar: The Last Airbender seasons two and three as an executive producer.

As for the new showrunners on Avatar: The Last Airbender, they are no strangers to the series. Boyland worked on season one of the Netflix hit as a co-executive producer. As for Raisani, they also worked on season one as a director, VFX supervisor, and executive producer.

This new report marks the latest update we've been given on Avatar: The Last Airbender since it launched on Netflix. The show went live earlier this year to understandable trepidation from fans. After all, Hollywood's first live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender did not go well. The movie by M. Night Shyamalan is known as one of Hollywood's biggest flops of all time, and it nearly derailed the entire IP. However, Avatar: The Last Airbender rallied with its sequel The Legend of Korra, and the franchise has a whole went through a renaissance amid the pandemic as a new generation discovered the animated hit.

Currently, Netflix has shared few updates on the status of Avatar: The Last Airbender seasons two and three. The company went ahead and ordered the back-to-back order in the wake of the show's success. Seeing as season one fully adapted the Book of Water, Avatar: The Last Airbender is poised to bring the Book of Earth to life in season two. So hopefully, the team at Netflix is working hard to find the perfect Toph Beifong.

