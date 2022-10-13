Netflix Orders Western TV Series From Sons of Anarchy Creator

Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., is finally moving forward with his next TV project. Sutter has been working on a western action series for Netflix called The Abandons, but it has been in development for some time. On Thursday, Netflix decided to take the next step forward with the project. The streaming service has officially ordered Sutter's next show to series.

Netflix announced on Thursday that it had ordered The Abandons to series, giving it the greenlight after nearly a year in development. The streamer ordered a full season of the series, which will consist of 10 episodes. There's no word yet on when Netflix and Sutter plan to begin production on the The Abandons.

Here's the official logline for The Abandons:

"As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, 'justice' is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land."

Sutter served as a writer and executive producer on The Shield for FX before the cable network gave him his own series. That series was Sons of Anarchy, a record-breaker for FX that led to the building of a bigger franchise. Sutter then launched the one-season series The Bastard Executioner, followed by Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C., which he co-created with Elgin James.

Three years ago, Sutter parted ways with Mayans M.C. and FX, following reports of his behavior on set. Mayans continued on with James as the sole showrunner and has been renewed for a fifth season. In addition to The Abandons, Sutter is set to write and direct This Beast for Blumhouse.