The King of Queens: Beloved Kevin James Sitcom to Stream on Paramount+, Pluto TV

You can catch many beloved sitcoms streaming on various services, and Paramount+ is no exception. The streaming site has classic comedies such as Cheers and Frasier, and another fan favorite is heading to the site. According to Variety, all nine seasons of The King of Queens are coming to Paramount+ and Pluto TV thanks to a new non-exclusive licensing agreement between Sony Pictures Television and Paramount Global. This marks the first time The King of Queens will be streaming on Paramount+ and the first time the entire series will be available on Pluto TV.

"We are thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Paramount through this multi-platform agreement for one of the most iconic sitcoms in SPT's library," Flory Bramnick, executive vice president of distribution for Sony Pictures Television, said in a satemeent. "We're fortunate to be able to offer our partners highly coveted content across any genre that can be programmed specifically to their unique audience needs, and we're confident The King of Queens will be a strong performer across multiple platforms."

"Paramount recognized the importance of consolidated cross-negotiations years ago to deliver entertainment to audiences anywhere and everywhere they consume content," Barbara Zaneri, chief program acquisitions officer for Paramount Global, added. "We look forward to continuing to execute industry-leading deals that give fans more ways to watch what they love across our multiplatform ecosystem of cable and streaming products."

"The King of Queens is one of those rare, beloved comedies that consumers of all demos clamor for and continues to yield strong performance on any platform," Monica Veiga, senior vice president of US Distribution for Sony Pictures Entertainment, continued.

Will The King of Queens Get a Reboot?

The King of Queens originally aired on CBS from 1998-2007 and starred Kevin James, Leah Remini, Jerry Stiller, Patton Oswalt, Larry Romano, Victor Williams, Nicole Sullivan, and Gary Valentine. The show starred James as Doug Heffernan, a man who struggles to live a stress-free life with his wife thanks to the continued presence of his father-in-law. Many have wondered if the show will be the next sitcom to get a reboot after many from that era have been revived. However, James recently shut down the idea.

"You cannot do it because of Jerry," James said during an appearance on NBC's Today (via TVLine). "How do you do that without Jerry? He was amazing."

Sadly, Stiller passed away in 2020.

Will you be streaming The King of Queens on Paramount+ or Pluto TV? Tell us in the comments!