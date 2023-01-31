La Brea Renewed for Season 3 by NBC

Just in time for season two to return from its hiatus, NBC has renewed its hit drama La Brea for a third season, the network announced today. The series will air back-to-back episodes tonight on NBC starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and will stream them on Peacock tomorrow. La Brea, which is produced by Universal Television and Australia's Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group, in association with Keshet Studios, was the #1 new show of the fall in the 18-49 demo when it debuted last season, and the #1 new drama of the 2021-22 season in the 18-49 demo.

This renewal likely comes as a sigh of relief to fans. While the show has done well in the ratings, it's still expensive to make, and right now a lot of studios and networks are cutting back on their most costly programming. Last year, when the show was renewed, NBC hedged its bets by giving it a split order, resulting in a lengthy hiatus between the two batches of season two episodes.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn't know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore.

Creator/Showrunner David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman.

Are you excited to have La Brea back next season? What are your thought on the second half of season 2, which starts tonight? Sound off in the comments below, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter...although he's as likely to talk to you about The Flintstones and how they used to hang out with Booster Gold sometimes as anything else.