NBC Has Great News for This Fan-Favorite Series, But There’s a Catch

Genre-bending mystery series La Brea is returning for a second season on NBC, though the next installment of the story may look a little different than its freshman outing. Despite some less-than-stellar critical reviews, La Brea was a solid ratings hit through its first season this past year, leading NBC to give it an even bigger second season. La Brea’s next chapter will be longer than 10 episodes, and it may arrive in a couple of different batches.

According to a new report from Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald, the second season of La Brea will actually be 14 episodes in length, four longer than its 10-episode debut season. Additionally, TVLine reports that Season 2 will be split in half. As production continues in Australia, the network wants La Brea to return to the air sooner rather than later. This will likely result in two halves of the same season, allowing La Brea to be back on NBC’s schedule this fall.

La Brea was one of the biggest new shows of last season, delivering the third-largest overall audience of any freshman broadcast network series. Only FBI: International and NCIS: Hawaii. Unlike those shows, however, La Brea isn’t a spinoff of something already established.

The series follows a group of people that fall through a sinkhole in the middle of Los Angeles, transporting them 12,000 years into the past. With its mysterious narrative and puzzle box structure, La Brea checks some of the same boxes as Lost and Manifest.

The cast of La Brea includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos. Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman and Adam Davidson.

You can check out NBC’s description of the series below.

“An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.”

