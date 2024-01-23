La Brea Season 3: New Clip Reveals Major Time Travel Detail (Exclusive)

La Brea is fleshing out its final season. First premiering in September 2021, this NBC series chronicles a story of a sinkhole opening in the middle of Los Angeles, resulting in hundreds of people being brought down into it. Those that survive are trapped in what appears to be a land before time complete with prehistoric landscapes and creatures. It is eventually discovered that the sinkhole leads to 10,000 BC, and those that opened the transportations are actually from 2076. With previous seasons dealing with the past and the future, La Brea Season 3 balances the consequences of all the time-meddling that has gone down throughout the series.

Exclusive La Brea Season 3 Clip Reveals Time Travel Leap

La Brea's ensemble is attempting to piece together the puzzle.

In an exclusive clip shared with ComicBook.com, Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) confronts Gavin (Eoin Macken) with the information that he just time-traveled from the ice age to the year 2021. He is attempting to use that intel to convince Gavin that there are chunks of his memory that are indeed missing, and his lack of knowledge does not mean that that knowledge is not in fact there, buried somewhere in his subconscious.

La Brea Creator Details Show's Long-Term Plans

Speaking to ComicBook.com, La Brea creator David Applebaum noted that he did make some adjustments to Season 3 when he was made aware that it would be the show's final installment.

"I did not plan it to be a three-season arc, but we did have certain landmarks that I knew would be where we wanted to bring the show ultimately, and I've always been able to adjust and improvise based on what we had," Applebaum said. "When they told us that this was going to be the final season, I did have to do some pivoting to adjust storylines that we were telling and build everything towards its conclusion. Ultimately, I think we had the time to write towards really great conclusion for all of these stories, for these characters. This season is really going to be a satisfying one for the fans."