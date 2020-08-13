L.A.'s Finest Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Premiere Date

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are back in action in L.A.'s Finest season 2, and as you can see in the trailer above, the new season is happy to up the ante. Fans can expect plenty of action and drama in season 2, but the trailer also revealed when the season will debut, and fans can watch all 13 episodes On Demand starting on Wednesday, September 9th. Fans can also catch season 1 in primetime on FOX when it kicks off on Monday, September 21st.

You can check out what's in store for season 2 of L.A.'s Finest in the full trailer, which can be located in the video above.

“Our strategy at Spectrum Originals has always been to carefully curate quality programming for our audience and serve as an entertainment destination,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “It’s going to be an action-packed fall, as fans and soon-to-be-fans of our flagship series L.A.’s FINEST will be able to binge seasons one and two in their entirety, free and on demand. Then later in the fall we will drop all eight-episodes of the gripping series TEMPLE lead by the wildly talented Mark Strong."

If you're unfamiliar with L.A.'s Finest, you can check out the official description below.

"From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer “Bad Boys” franchise, L.A.’s FINEST Season One took us into the lives of former DEA agent, Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), who left her complicated past behind to join the LAPD, and detective Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), who juggled her demanding case-load with a rebellious teenage step-daughter. Together they took on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles and became a force to be reckoned with – both on the streets and in each other’s lives.

When Season Two returns, Syd mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage. But when a powerful crimewave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community, Syd, McKenna and the team must find those responsible before it’s too late.

The series, which launched on Spectrum Originals in May 2019, earned major street cred as it locked up over 3.4 million viewers to date and has been the #1 viewed series on the Spectrum On Demand platform. “L.A.’s Finest” is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer (“Bad Boys”), Jonathan Littman (“CSI” franchise), KristieAnne Reed (“Lucifer”), Brandon Margolis (“The Blacklist”), Brandon Sonnier (“The Blacklist”), Pam Veasey (“CSI:NY”), Doug Belgrad (“Peter Rabbit”), Jeff Gaspin (“To Tell the Truth”), Jeff Morrone (“Atomic Blonde”) and Anton Cropper (“Suits”), who also directed the pilot."

L.A.'s Finest hits On-Demand on September 9th.

