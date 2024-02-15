Landman: Jon Hamm Joins Series From Yellowstone Creator

Jon Hamm, known for his roles in Mad Men, Fargo, Top Gun: Maverick, and Bridesmaids, has landed a role in the upcoming original drama series Landman from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. In the series, set among the world of oil rigs in modern West Texas, Hamm will take on the role of Monty Miller, described as a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy Norris (series star Billy Bob Thornton). Taylor Sheridan co-created Landman with Christian Wallace. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+.

Hamm joins a cast that in addition to Thornton aslo includes Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker: Folie à Deux), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), and Demi Moore (Ghost, A Few Good Men). Based on the notable 11-part podcast "Boomtown," the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Currently filming in and around Fort Worth, Texas, Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch, for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

Taylor Sheridan TV Shows

Landman joins a whole host of shows hailing from the mind of Taylor Sheridan that take up an entire corner of Paramount+. Though the flagship Yellowstone airs on The Paramount Network and streams on Peacock, Sheridan has expanded the universe of that story with the first prequel series 1883; the second Yellowstone prequel, 1923; and another series focusing on the 6666 Ranch in Texas.

Taylor Sheridan's TV shows don't exist just in the Yellowstone universe however and also include Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner; Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone; Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldana; and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo.