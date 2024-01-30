Landman: Yellowstone, 1883 Alum Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's New Series

Taylor Sheridan's upcoming series, Landman, has added four new cast members including an alums from both Yellowstone and Yellowstone prequel series 1883. According to Variety, James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, and Paulina Chavez have all joined the upcoming Paramount+ series in series regular roles. They join previously announced cast members Billy Bob Thornton who plays the series lead and fellow regulars Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland.

Jordan, who previously played Steve Hendon in Yellowstone as well as Cookie in 1883, will play Dale Bradley, a character described as "a petroleum engineer and a blue-collar bear of a man who manages and works with roughnecks in the oil fields. He is also Tommy Norris' (Thornton) roommate." Wallace will play Rebecca Savage, "an extremely capable and intimidating liability attorney sent to West Texas to clean up a mess." Collie is set to play Sheriff Joeberg, while Chavez is set to play Ariana, "a young mother whose family has suffered a misfortune."

What is Landman About?

Landman is described as being based on the podcast Boomtown. It is set in the West Texas world of oil rigs. Here's how it is officially described: "An upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics." The series is co-created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace with Sheridan executive producing under his Bosque Ranch Productions banner. David Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari also executive produce via 101 Studios. Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay executive produce with Dadn Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC. J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texax Monthly also executive produce. MTV Entertainment Studios will produce the series with Peter Feldman serving as co-executive producer. The series does not yet have a release date and has not yet begun filming.

Taylor Sheridan to Write and Direct Empire of the Summer Moon Adaptation

It was recently announced that Sheridan has optioned the book Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Power Indian Tribe in American History, by S.C. Gwynne. Bosque Ranch Productions won the right to the book in a bidding war with Sheridan set to write, direct and produce the adaptation alongside Jenny Wood. Additional details about the project have not yet been released.

"I can't think of anyone better qualified to bring Empire of the Summer Moon to the screen than Taylor Sheridan," the author S.C. Gwynne said in a statement. "He has a deep and nuanced understanding of both the myth and reality of the Old West. I am thrilled that he is undertaking this project."

What do you think about the latest casting news for Landman? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!