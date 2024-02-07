Landman Starring Billy Bob Thornton Production Start Announced by Paramount+

Thornton stars in the Taylor Sheridan-produced series, which is based on the hit podcast Boomtown, alongside Ali Larter.

Landman, an adaptation of the hit podcast Boomtown, started production today, Paramount+ announced. The series will star Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, and hails from Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace (Boomtown). In addition to Thornton, the series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville) and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia). Thornton previously starred in Sheridan's 1883.

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Paramount+ describes Landman as a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. Landman will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions.

Between the popularity of Boomtown and the success of Taylor Sheridan, Landman has become one of the most anticipated originals in Paramount+'s short history. Paramount announced Land Man along with three other Sherdian-developed series in 2021. The others announced included Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, which has already run for two seasons with plans for a third., the Yellowstone prequel 1883, which ran its 10 episodes on Paramount+ in 2022, and another still upcoming Yellowstone prequel titled 6666, focusing on the 6666 Ranch in Texas. Sheridan also created Paramount+'s Sylvester Stallone-led series Tulsa King and the second Yellowstone prequel, 1923. the upcoming Special Ops: Lioness series, and is developing more Yellowstone spinoffs, 1944 and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Sheridan has also recently optioned the book Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Power Indian Tribe in American History, by S.C. Gwynne. Bosque Ranch Productions won the right to the book in a bidding war with Sheridan set to write, direct and produce the adaptation alongside Jenny Wood.

Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch, for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.