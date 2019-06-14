L.A.’s Finest Renewed For Season 2

The Bad Boys spinoff L.A.’s Finest made quite an impression on viewers during its debut season, and Spectrum Originals has announced that the series is getting a second season. L.A.’s Finest stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba made the announcement at the 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival, though no date was given for when the second season will debut. The first season features 13 episodes, and the finale will hit on Monday, June 17th.

“We’re thrilled ‘L.A.’s Finest’ has resonated with our subscribers in such a major way. When I first saw the pilot – a show about two strong women learning to trust and support each other and still getting into plenty of trouble – I knew I’d follow them anywhere,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “Kudos to Gabrielle and Jessica, as stars and executive producers, along with creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis and everyone else involved, for helping us launch our first original series and making the decision to greenlight a second season incredibly easy.”

“We are overwhelmed by the audience’s response to LA’s Finest,” said SPT President, Jeff Frost. “Gabrielle and Jessica are brilliant together and our incredible showrunners Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis and Pam Veasey did an amazing job of crafting an action-packed and riveting season one. We can’t wait to work again with this amazing team of prolific and talented executive producers and dive into the next chapter for Syd and Nancy.”

The show exists in the Bad Boys universe from Jerry Bruckheimer and is executive produced by Union and Alba. You can check out our full review of the series right here, and you can find the official description of L.A.’s Finest below.

“From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer “Bad Boys” franchise, the one-hour series follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be making a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.”

L.A.’s Finest is available for streaming for Spectrum subscribers.

