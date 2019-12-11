Last Call for the LEGO Ideas Friends Central Perk Set

The 21319 LEGO Ideas Central Perk set released for the 25th anniversary of the legendary NBC sitcom Friends has been a big seller, and if you want to get one in time for Christmas this is your last chance. It’s sold out pretty much everywhere, but, at the time of writing, you can pre-order one here at Walmart for $59.99 with free delivery or pickup on Christmas Eve. Amazon also has the set on backorder, though it might arrive after Christmas unless you’re a Prime member.

The Friends LEGO set clocks in at 1070-pieces and includes features like a removable seating area, a stage for Phoebe’s performances, and tons of accessories and Easter eggs for fans. A full list of features is available below.

This LEGO Ideas set includes 7 new-for-September-2019 minifigures: Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther.

The CENTRAL PERK café construction toy features the iconic main seating area including a sofa, armchair, 2 chairs and a table; service area with a brick-built coffee machine, service counter, cash register, cookie jar with 2 cookie elements, menu board element and other authentic items; a stage for musical performances with a sofa; extra seats and tables; 3 pillar elements in a new-for-September-2019 green color; umbrella stand with 2 umbrella elements; window with ‘CENTRAL PERK’ logo decoration; entrance doors; and 2 brick-built TV studio light rigs with translucent light-style elements.

The seating area for the show’s star characters is removable for easy play.

The minifigures each have their own items inspired by the TV series, including Ross’s brick-built keyboard and the following accessory elements: Rachel’s tray and coffee cup, Monica’s muffin, Joey’s pizza box, pizza slice and ‘man bag’, Chandler’s laptop, Phoebe’s guitar and Gunther’s broom.

Other accessory elements in this café playset include a newspaper, 15 coffee cups and a ‘Reserved’ sign, plus 3 vases and buildable flowers.

