The Late Late Show With James Corden Reveals New Studio Setup for Social Distancing

After five months of filming from host James Corden's garage, The Late Late Show with James Corden is returning to the studio on Monday to film new episodes of the talk show, albeit with some major set changes to ensure the health and safety of staff and crew as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The show suspended in-studio production on March 14, 2020 with Corden filming remotely from his garage beginning on March 30th.

According to Deadline, The Late Late Show with James Corden team is returning to studio 56 at CBS Television City, but the set looks very different than it did prior to the pandemic. The sofa has been replaced by one chair as guests won't be appearing in-person at this time. The audience seats in the studio have also been removed. As for the rest of the set, various equipment and elements have been spaced further apart to allow staff and crew to social distance while also working on the show.

"We are so excited to be back in our new look set on studio 56 at Television City and cannot wait to be making new shows starting Monday," series executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said. "There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our team, so seeing our crew safely back together again has been worth all the work and planning to get us to this point."

(Photo: CBS)

The Late Late Show with James Corden returning to in-studio production is just the latest show begin getting back to work in what can only be described as a "new normal" in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other productions -- film and television alike -- are also starting back up after months of shutdown. Game show Family Feud also recently announced that it would be resuming production in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, August 4th also with safety protocols in place, including minimal crew, new audience, and "slight adjustments" to the set.

On the scripted series side of things several shows are set to resume production soon as well. The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead looking to resume shooting new episodes for Fear the Walking Dead in late August with The Walking Dead following suit in October.

(Photo: CBS)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.