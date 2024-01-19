Law & Order Introduces Rollins and Carisi's Baby Boy in SVU Season 25 Premiere

As promised, Amanda Rollins returned to Law & Order: SVU in the season 24 premiere, but she wasn't alone. The episode featured the celebration of Rollins and Carisi's child, and fans got to see their adorable baby boy alongside his Godmother Olivia and Uncle Finn. It was amazing seeing the Carisi family all together on SVU once again, and it's always great to see Olivia and Rollins on the same screen. Hopefully, this is just the first of a few appearances during the season, and you can find some photos of the Carisi family below (courtesy of @mmjanae).

Rollins has continued to be a part of the franchise since her official departure last season, which has delighted fans who were disappointed by the news of her leaving the series. It wasn't her choice to leave the show, but thankfully that didn't keep the character from returning to the show later in the season.

Rollins returned as part of a crossover between SVU and Organized Crime, and it was actually Elliot who brought Rollins back into the fold. Stabler approached Rollins at her new job and asked for her help on his current case. That case ended up intertwining with Olivia's SVU case, and the three worked together to get to the bottom of it.

Rollins helped as a consultant, and later in the season, it was revealed that Rollins was pregnant with the couple's first child. It was a big year for the couple, and now they are celebrating the birth of their baby boy. Also seeing Finn holding him was a golden moment, so everyone's going to want to see that again in the future.

At the time of the departure news, Giddish addressed it on Instagram. Giddish wrote, "To everyone who supported Rollins – THANK YOU!" Mariska Hargitay also commented on her post, writing "I love you lady. Now and forever!❌⭕️❌⭕️." You can find the full post and all the photos below. When reports indicated Giddish was exiting the series, she issued a statement that confirmed the news and also thanked all the people she worked with on the show during her twelve years on the series.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on 'SVU' and put them toward everything that's next to come," Giddish said.

Are you excited for Rollins' return? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!