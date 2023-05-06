Law & Order Reveals First Look at Next SVU Organized Crime Crossover and Amanda Rollins Return

The Law & Order franchise started off the season with a three-part crossover between Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime. Since then there have been some small crossover appearances here and there, but SVU and Organized Crime are about to crossover in a big way once more, and NBC revealed our first look at Benson and Stabler's next reunion. That's not all though, as Amanda Rollins will also be making a return appearance as part of the crossover, and NBC revealed our first look at her return on Organized Crime as well. You can watch both new promos below (via @MeloniProject), and the two-week crossover event begins next week.

SVU's next episode is titled Bad Things and seems to deal with a killer that Muncy has tracked in the past. She thinks they have returned, but the team doesn't have a lot to go on. Then we see Benson (Mariska Hargitay) meet Stabler (Christopher Meloni) outside, and he tells her "It's good to see you partner".

Meanwhile, in Organized Crime's new episode, titled Shadowerk, Stabler meets with Rollins (Kelli Giddish) over a case he describes as "revenge for hire", and she seems intrigued. We also see Benson with Rollins and Stabler at one point, and hopefully, Fin ends up joining in on the fun at some point.

It's unclear at this point if the original Law & Order series will factor into this two-week crossover between SVU and Organized Crime. We have had Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) show up on SVU during the season, but otherwise, there hasn't been much crossover between that series and SVU and Organized Crime.

Fans will definitely be excited to see Rollins back in the mix for at least a few episodes. Rollins was written off the show earlier this season, and when the news broke that Giddish was exiting the show she addressed the reports in a statement, which you can find below.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on 'SVU' and put them toward everything that's next to come," Giddish said.

The next crossover kicks off next week on Thursday at 9 PM EST, and you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!