Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Was Reportedly Pushed Out of New Season

Law & Order: SVU fans were disappointed to learn that Kelli Giddish would be exiting the show during season 24, and Giddish would confirm the news later in the day. Since then SVU's new showrunner also addressed Giddish's upcoming exit after the announcement received substantial backlash, hinting that this whole thing is more complex than it might seem, and now a new report from Variety seems to confirm that. According to the report, multiple sources say the exit was not Giddish's choice and was also not a decision made by new showrunner David Graziano, but was a call made from above.

One insider added that the company is always looking to keep the show up to date and as current as possible, and the report also mentions salary negotiations were part of the conversation and that a compromise couldn't be reached. The report also states that series star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay and at least one other producer pushed to keep Giddish on the show, but the decision had already been made.

In her statement, Giddish wrote "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on 'SVU' and put them toward everything that's next to come," Giddish said.

This latest development isn't likely to help the backlash the move is receiving, and many would love to see Detective Amanda Rollins brought back in some form or fashion, but at least right now, that doesn't appear to be in the cards.

Law & Order: SVU has its season 24 premiere on NBC on September 22nd at 9 PM EST.

