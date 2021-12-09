Legacies: Alaric, Ted, and Landon Figure Out the Rules of Limbo in “You Will Remember Me” Clip (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Legacies has been a wild ride thus far. Realizing the only way to defeat Malivore — who has taken on Landon’s body — is to become the tribrid, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) does exactly that, but turns off her humanity after being overwhelmed by having had to kill the boy she loves. It sets off another potentially catastrophic situation as not only is Hope now the most powerful and dangerous creature in the world due to her powers, but she brutally attacks Alaric (Matt Davis), leaving him near death. But in the world of Legacies, near death can be just as interesting a situation as life itself and Alaric finds himself in Limbo where he also finds the real Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Ted (Ben Geurens) trying to figure out how to move on from the place to find peace.

The CW has given ComicBook.com an exclusive look at this week’s episode, “You Will Remember Me” teasing how the LimBros — Alaric, Landon, and Ted — are going to game the system as it were and figure out how to move on from this existential way station to reach eternal peace. In the clip, which you can check out for yourself in the video player above, Landon makes his case for what he thinks the key to reaching peace is and Alaric suggests that now that they know the rules, they know how to break them.

Of course, while the LimBros are figuring out how they’re going to break the rules and move on to peace — after a milkshake planning session, of course — in the world of the living and other assorted supernatural beings, things are pretty intense. Hope is still without her humanity and her friends are still determined to save her, though that’s not going especially well. Last episode saw Hope trap Josie (Kaylee Bryant) in the therapy box and also teased Hope speaking with the mysterious voice of TRIAD while Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) seems to be more determined than ever to take Hope down for everything she’s done. It’s a lot — but you can also check out the synopsis for this week’s episode, “You Will Remember Me” below.

NOT THE REACTION I EXPECTED — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) find herself on a dangerous undertaking. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes deep for answers as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) asks Cleo (Omono Okojie) for inspiration and is surprised as to where she finds it. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues his mission for peace. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard also star. Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Layne Morgan.

Legacies airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “You Will Remember Me” airs tonight, December 9th.