‘Legacies’: “We’re Being Punked, Pedro” Photos & Synopsis Released

The CW has released photos and the official synopsis for “We’re Being Punked, Pedro”, the upcoming third episode of Legacies‘ inaugural season.

The episode is set to deal with some of the consequences of this week’s “Some People Just Want to Watch the World Burn” in which Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) took on an actual dragon while Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) struck out on their own. Of course, life in the road may not go as smoothly as the young men hope. You can check out the photos in our gallery and the synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action]

KEEPING SECRETS — As punishment for breaking the rules, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and MG (Quincy Fouse) are forced to participate in a community service project in the Mystic Falls town square. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Rafael’s (Peyton Alex Smith) attempt at a carefree life on the road takes a dangerous turn when they become unsuspecting targets. Finally, Alaric (Matthew Davis) realizes that keeping secrets from his students may be causing more harm than good. Carol Banker directed the episode written by Julie Plec & Sherman Payne.

As you can see in the photos, the episode will mark the return of The Vampire Diaries favorite, Jeremy Gilbert (Steven R. McQueen). Jeremy was last seen in the series finale for The Vampire Diaries where he was spotted helping out at the Salvatore School. As it happens, in the years since that show’s end, Jeremy has continued helping Alaric, though these days he’s helping more with threats outside of the school which probably explains why he appears to be in the woods in the “We’re Being Punked, Pedro” photos, presumably helping to track down Rafael and Landon.

Jeremy will be just the latest The Vampire Diaries character to appear on Legacies. During the series premiere fans got to see another favorite character — Jeremy’s friend, Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig), though Matt wasn’t quite the same as he once was.

“For the first time, Matt Donovan isn’t torn by a commitment to protecting his best friends against other people in their peer group,” Plec says. “His singular goal is to keep the supernatural business on the DL, if not out of Mystic Falls, and to protect the town. So that puts him continually at odds with Alaric and the kids at the school. He says very clearly in an early episode, ‘If I get so much as a wind of your kids causing any trouble, I will come for them.’ So, he’s both friend and antagonist at the same time.”

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “We’re Being Punked, Pedro” airs November 8th.