LEGO Ideas Friends Central Perk Set Now Available on Amazon

The legendary NBC sitcom Friends turned 25 in September, and LEGO launched the 21319 LEGO Ideas Central Perk set to celebrate. At the time of writing it’s out of stock at the LEGO shop, but that’s okay because the set is no longer exclusive. You can grab one here on Amazon for $59.99 while they last (which probably won’t be long). It’s also available here at Best Buy on backorder. Needless to say, this would be quite a holiday gift for a fan.

On that note, the price actually seems like a bargain for a 1070-piece set based on a franchise with such a dedicated fanbase. Additional features include a removable seating area, a stage for Phoebe’s performances, and tons of accessories and Easter eggs for fans. A full list of features is available below.

This LEGO Ideas set includes 7 new-for-September-2019 minifigures: Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther.

The CENTRAL PERK café construction toy features the iconic main seating area including a sofa, armchair, 2 chairs and a table; service area with a brick-built coffee machine, service counter, cash register, cookie jar with 2 cookie elements, menu board element and other authentic items; a stage for musical performances with a sofa; extra seats and tables; 3 pillar elements in a new-for-September-2019 green color; umbrella stand with 2 umbrella elements; window with ‘CENTRAL PERK’ logo decoration; entrance doors; and 2 brick-built TV studio light rigs with translucent light-style elements.

The seating area for the show’s star characters is removable for easy play.

The minifigures each have their own items inspired by the TV series, including Ross’s brick-built keyboard and the following accessory elements: Rachel’s tray and coffee cup, Monica’s muffin, Joey’s pizza box, pizza slice and ‘man bag’, Chandler’s laptop, Phoebe’s guitar and Gunther’s broom.

Other accessory elements in this café playset include a newspaper, 15 coffee cups and a ‘Reserved’ sign, plus 3 vases and buildable flowers.

