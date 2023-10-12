LEGO Masters Feeds the Volcano in All-New Season 4 Clip (Exclusive)

LEGO Masters season 4 is already off to a hot start, and we've got your exclusive first look at tonight's brand-new episode! Tonight's episode will raise the temperature considerably thanks to an amazing LEGO volcano helmed by host Will Arnett. As you can see in the clip below, the volcano isn't just for looks, as Arnett sacrifices several unexpected items to the impressive build, including Amy's pair of heels. When he tries to sacrifice one of the contestant's ukulele though, there's only a short time to save it from being destroyed. One thing that won't be given to the volcano however is overalls, but you'll just need to watch the clip to find out why. You can catch the full episode tonight at 9:00 PM EST on FOX.

The new episode of LEGO Masters will have contestants attempting to weave in and execute an explosion within their builds, but that's not all. They will have to also tell a story with their scene to go with the fireworks, and they will have to do all of that within 12 hours. It's no easy task, but it should be quite entertaining to watch. You can find the official description for tonight's episode below.

Episode 403 – Volcanic Brickruptions, Thursday 10/12: Grab your goggles because this week's challenge calls for teams to embrace the fury of a volcanic eruption in their builds. In only 12 hours, the builders must skillfully construct a scene that weaves a captivating tale inspired by their chosen biome. It is crucial for each duo to execute an explosion and create a compelling narrative in their build to stay in the competition.

(Photo: Tom Griscom/FOX)

ComicBook previously had the chance to speak with LEGO Masters Judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard all about the series, and for both one of the biggest delights of the show is that no matter how much you test a particular challenge, you still don't know what really to expect.

"And, I think in terms of the challenges on set, no matter how much we test and try out, I think there's just such a huge degree of unpredictability as to what the builders will actually come up with and how they will approach the challenge," Corbett said. "So no matter how much you think there's no way they're going to manage to build this in this time, there are just so many uncertainties on the set that you cannot account for, and I think that also makes for some great surprises as well along the way."

(Photo: Tom Griscom/FOX)

"Yeah, that's actually one of my favorite parts is when you get so many talented people in the same room that have to do the same thing. You never know what they're going to come up with, and, there's a specific challenge that I'm thinking of right now that I was just giddy with excitement at how many ways people solve the same problem," Berard said. "And, you knew some of them were maybe not going to work out, but I just love the reach that they're trying something new. I think that's where you can get the biggest surprises and biggest excitement."

LEGO Masters airs on Thursdays at 9:00 EST on FOX.

What do you think of this week's challenge? Let us know in the comments, and as always you can talk all things LEGO and TV with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!