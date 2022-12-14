LEGO Masters Gets Season 4 Renewal at Fox

Exciting news, LEGO fans! FOX Entertainment has renewed the competition series LEGO Masters for a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the season there finale, which airs tonight, December 14th. There will also be an upcoming holiday-themed three-night event titled LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular that begins on December 19th. As for the upcoming fourth season, new episodes are expected to debut sometime in 2023 or 2024 on FOX and will see Will Arnett returning to host as well as executive produce. Of course, Arnett is no stranger to the world of LEGOs having voiced LEGO Batman in various projects.

"LEGO Masters represents what TV does best, bringing all ages together for a night of family-friendly fun and competition," Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. "The builders raised the bar with an incredible fusion of creativity and engineering genius in Season Three, which featured even more pop culture-piercing themed episodes and our toughest competition yet. With Will Arnett back as host, alongside our immensely talented production crew and partners at Endemol Shine America, the sky's the limit on Season Four."

What Will Happen in the Season 3 Finale of LEGO Masters?

You can read Fox's tease about tonight's LEGO Masters finale here: "In the Season Three finale, airing tonight (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, the semi-finalists have ten hours to build a fountain that uses water to create movement within their build. The three teams that use water to meaningfully tell a story move on to the finale. Then, it's a red carpet finish as the three remaining teams are allotted 24 hours to build their best creation possible. There's one final twist in store when the teams are given gift bags with the first sets they built as kids to celebrate 90 years of LEGO. They must incorporate pieces from those sets into their master build, and the duo who impresses the Brickmasters most wins $100,000, the Master Builder title and trophy, and gets their creation displayed at LEGOLAND New York resort."

Do the LEGO Masters Contestants Get Along?

Last year, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Tim from Season 2 about the LEGO Masters experience and we asked what surprised him about being on the show, and he revealed it was how everyone got along.

"I would say that probably the one thing that did surprise me in regards to the reality TV shows, in regards to that, we've all watched shows where it's a little bickering, there's a little alliance going on, and we kind of look at it and we're like, ah, I don't know if I really want to be a part of that because it doesn't seem healthy. It doesn't seem positive in some ways, because it creates drama. So the surprise, the thing that I'm most grateful for is how tight we are as contestants," Tim said. "Every one of us supported each other. We encouraged each other. We had a lot of fun bantering, like fun banter kind of thing, genuine, true banter. It wasn't undercutting or backbiting or anything like that. I can say truly from this point I am pleasantly surprised and very, very thankful. In fact, we still are very close. We're all meeting up for different shows and different fairs and brick rodeos and all these other kinds of, whenever we can get together, we want to get together. That's the cool thing. We got a brand new family."

