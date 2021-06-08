LEGO Masters: Will Arnett Reveals the Hero Shot Challenge with a Bang in New Clip (Exclusive)

LEGO Masters kicked off its season 2 in style, and the contestants have already produced some amazing builds in just one episode, but there was a big surprise waiting for them by episode's end. That's because host Will Arnett and judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard revealed that no one would be leaving in the first episode and that everybody was back in play for the big prize. That will not be the case again though in episode 2, and LEGO Masters is going big and bold for its next challenge, and we've got your exclusive first look at that next challenge in a brand new clip, which you can check out in the video above.

As you can see in the clip, Arnett decides to make a grand entrance, surfacing from a bus outside. The screen tightens up to give it a cinematic style, and then as Arnett pulls his sunglasses off the bus explodes, capturing those moments we all love from our favorite action films.

When Arnett gets into the studio he reveals the challenge for the contestants, and it is to create their own Hero Shot moment, saying "The coolest part of any action movie is when a hero walks away from the explosion in slow motion and doesn't even look back."

It will be up to them to create their own Hero Shot slow-motion moment, and after the results from week 1, we cannot wait to see what they come up. You can check out the clip in the video above and the official description for the episode below.

"Hero Shot!: Teams put a stunt 'minifigure' to the test in an explosive stunt action scene. The duos must think carefully and strategically to craft an immersive build filled with slime, water, glitter and colored dust to create the ultimate action movie moment. Will the hero save the day in an incredible visual spectacle or will the execution fall short of what they imagined?

Find out in the all-new 'Hero Shot!' episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Tuesday, June 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX."

You can watch what they come up with on tonight's all-new episode of LEGO Masters, which airs on FOX at 8 PM EST. You can also find out even more about what is in store for the season right here