LEGO Masters Competition Series With Brad Pitt Producing Moves Forward at Fox

Reality show competitions have reached a zenith in recent years, covering everything from cosplay to cake decorating to glass blowing. Now, we can add Lego constructing to that list. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has handed out a series order for Lego Masters, an upcoming reality show series.

The show will follow twelve teams of two brick-builders, as they go head-to-head in ambitious challenges. Each episode will follow one pair progress to the next round, with the finale seeing three teams squaring off for “the ultimate Lego trophy”. It is currently unknown how many episodes will be part of the first season.

“Lego Masters has everything you want in a reality competition: an incredibly quirky and unique twist on a brand revered by billions of people, exciting team-based battles driven by creativity and a premise that’s ultra-family friendly,” Rob Wade, president of alternative at Fox, said. “It’s bold, fun and unlike anything else on television, and we’re thrilled to bring Lego Masters to American fans.”

Lego Masters has already made quite a presence for itself worldwide, with a U.K. version of the series debuting in 2017. At the time, it became Channel 4’s highest-rated new series, and doubled its primetime average among young adults. An Australian version of the series has also been released, and has been ranked as the country’s number one program among all key demos.

The American version of Lego Masters will be produced by Endemol Shine North America and Brad Pitt‘s Plan B. Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman will exec produce alongside Tuesday’s Child’s Karen Smith and Steph Harris, The Lego Group’s Jill Wilfert and Robert May. Endemol previously produced season one of The Masked Singer for FOX, as well as the MasterChef franchise.

Lego Masters does not currently have a premiere date.