Leonard Fenton, EastEnders and Doctor Who Actor, Dies At 95

Today, televisions fans are mourning the loss of Leonard Fenton. The actor, who was known best for his work on the BBC soap EastEnders, passed away on January 29. The actor was 95 years old.

“The family of the actor Leonard Fenton are heartbroken to announce his death at the age of 95 on Saturday, Jan. 29. Best known for his role as Dr. Legg on EastEnders, Leonard’s acting career spanned more than 60 years,” Fenton’s family shared in a new statement.

“He worked in TV and film and his long stage career included time at the National Theatre and most recently the Royal Shakespeare Company. He felt privileged to have worked with some of the greats of the theater, including Samuel Beckett Orson Welles and Jonathan Miller.”

For those unfamiliar with Fenton, the actor played Dr. Harold Legg in the iconic BBC series. Fenton began work on the show in 1985 where he appeared in the first episode of EastEnders. He bowed out of the show back in 2019, leaving him with a total of 267 appearances in the soap.

“His passion for painting and singing pre-dated his acting career and was equally as important to him,” the family’s statement continued. “He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end – a privilege denied to so many during these tough times.”

Before enjoying life in retirement, Fenton did work on other famous BBC series. He appeared on Doctors and even brought his voice to the miniseries Doctor Who: Death Comes to Time. Now, fans are remembering Fenton’s work in light of his passing and sending love to all those impacted by the loss.

