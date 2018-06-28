‘Lethal Weapon’ Unveils Clayne Crawford-Less Season Premiere Date

Lethal Weapon will not be the same this fall. Fox announced the premiere date for the crime procedural’s third season, which will not feature series star Clayne Crawford.

The 13-episode third season will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET, following the season two premiere of The Gifted.

The series was on the bubble for a long time in the spring following a Hollywood Reporter story claiming Crawford has been fired from his starring role as Riggs in order to keep the series alive.

Crawford had been accused of creating a toxic work environment and was later disciplined for two instances of inappropriate behavior, which lead to a feud with co-star Damon Wayans.

Along with news of a season three pickup, Lethal Weapon announced actor Seann William Scott would join the series as a new partner for Robert Murtaugh (Wayans) in the upcoming season.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company said at the time. “‘Lethal Weapon‘ is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

This will be Scott’s first regular role on a network series ever. The actor is best known for his starring role in the American Pie franchise and has a long list of movie credits, including Road Trip, Role Models, The Dukes of Hazzard, The Rundown, Dude Where’s My Car? and Just Before I Go.

The network reportedly opted for a shortened third season — season 1 was 18 episodes and season 2 was 22 — given that fans are already not pleased with Crawford’s exit from the show, despite many reports of aggressive behavior on set.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed the announcement, adding that the studio “decided not to renew Clayne Crawford’s contract for Lethal Weapon” after reports of disruptive behavior on set.

“It wasn’t our choice,” Fox co-chairman Dana Walden told reporters of the casting switch. “Our partners at Warner Bros. came to us and said that they could not deliver the show as it was.”

Take a look at Fox’s full fall premiere schedule below:

Sunday, Sept. 9

8 p.m. ET (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader) REL (Special Preview)

Sunday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. (Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader) 9-1-1

Monday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. The Resident

9 p.m. 9-1-1 (Timeslot Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. The Gifted

9 p.m. Lethal Weapon

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. Empire

9 p.m. Star

Friday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. Last Man Standing

8:30 p.m. The Cool Kids (Series Premiere)

9 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen

Sunday, Sept. 30

8 p.m. The Simpsons (Season 30 Premiere)

8:30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers

9 p.m. Family Guy

9:30 p.m. REL (Timeslot Premiere)