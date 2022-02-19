Lindsey Pearlman, General Hospital and The Purge Actress, Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

Lindsey Pearlman, an actress known for roles in General Hospital and The Purge television series, has been found dead after being reported missing in Los Angeles. She was 43. “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman,” the Los Angeles Police Department said on their website (via The Hollywood Reporter). “The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.”

The actress was last seen on February 13, according to the LAPD, and was reported missing by family and friends who feared for her safety.

Pearlman’s official bio describes her as a “Chicago-bred actor” and graduate of The Second City Conservatory. Pearlman was trained in improvisational comedy and her credits include episodes of Empire, Sneaky Pete, and American Housewife. After signing a talent holding deal with NBC, Pearlman appeared in a recurring role as Joy Fletcher on the legal drama Chicago Justice.

Pearlman’s most recent credits include episodes of General Hospital, The Purge, and Netflix’s Selena: The Series, where she played songwriter Diane Warren. Additionally, Pearlman portrayed Martha on the BET+ original comedy series The Ms. Pat Show and Karen on UrbanflixTV’s streaming series Vicious.

Her biography describes the SAG-AFTRA actor and improvisor as “an accomplished commercial actor, who has shot for dozens of recognizable brands,” including TJ Maxx, Coors Light, Nissan, and Sears.

Pearlman previously performed in the internationally touring show Sex Signals for seven years. Other stage appearances include The Realish Housewives: A Parody, The Mousetrap, Trevor, and Never the Bridesmaid, for which Pearlman received the Joseph Jefferson Citation for Actress in a Principal Role, per her bio.