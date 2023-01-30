Lisa Loring, the Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, the actor behind Wednesday Addams' first live-action appearance in The Addams Family, has died. Loring's daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed (via Variety) the actor died Saturday due to complications from a stroke. She was 64.

"She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands," Foumberg told the trade.

Loring's friend Laurie Jacobson also confirmed the news through a statement shared to Facebook. "It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams," Jacobson wrote.

She added, "Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends -- a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl...you were a ton of fun."

The Munsters star Butch Patrick also shared a statement on Facebook, adding that he was "Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring's passing. We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend."

Loring played Addams on the series for two seasons before moving onto shows like The Pruitts of Southampton, The Girl From UNCLE, Fantasy Island, Barnaby Jones, and more.

She's survived by two daughters, Vanessa and Marianne.