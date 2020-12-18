Locke & Key Renewed For Season 3 on Netflix

✖

Netflix has renewed Locke & Key for season 3. The streaming service made the announcement of Locke & Key's season 3 renewal today. The series has yet to drop season 2, which is currently scheduled for 2021. Variety reports that production on Locke & Key season 2 is just now wrapping in Toronto, with 3 set to begin "early in 2021." Locke & Key co-showrunner Meredith Averill issued a statement, saying, "I’m incredibly grateful to have found a home at Netflix where I feel constantly supported, challenged and inspired,” Averill said. “I look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship."

Co-showrunner Carlton Cuse (Lost) added a nice tease about what's to come in season 3:

“We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season 3, and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix."

Netflix vice president of overall deals, Brian Wright, added: “Carlton and Meredith have built an incredible world in ‘Locke and Key’ and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season. I’m delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling.”

Locke & Key spent the better part of the 2010s just trying to make it to the screen in some form (a road littered with failed TV and Movie attempts), before Netflix launched it in February. Against many expectations, the show broke out to become a buzz-worthy mainstream hit, attracting types of fans that few expected would like it. Locke & Key season 2 is poised to be a solid bet for the 2021 season - especially while people are still mostly seeking entertainment at home, as the fight against COVID-19 comes to a head.

If you haven't watched, here's the synopsis for Locke & Key on Netfflix:

"After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens - and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, Locke and Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family."

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott Laysla De Oliveira and Griffin Gluck.

Locke & Key season 1 is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 arrives in 2021 with season 3 presumably coming in 2022.