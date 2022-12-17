Loki: Miss Minutes Celebrates Marvel Hero's Birthday

It's Loki's birthday and Miss Minutes is helping Marvel fans share their favorite moments with the trickster god. On Twitter, the mysterious account reminded people that Tom Hiddleston's character celebrated another trip around the sun. (Does it work like that for Asgardians? Before you say it, yes that's basically what he is…) The villain turned hero has been through so much in the past few years. So, there's no shortage of memories to comb through. Here's some of the standout inclusions:

Before the Season 1 finale, Hiddleston himself thanked the fans. "Hi everybody. It's Tom. I just wanted to say a few things ahead of the finale," he began. "A couple of years ago, I think, when Loki was announced, and I said there was more mischief to make and there were more stories to tell and more to come. I was so aware that really the only reason that I'm allowed to play this character and have continued to be allowed to play the character is because of affection in which he is held by you."

Oh very well…Happy Birthday to the God of Mischief themself.

Happy Birthday Loki! 💚

"And I know that everybody out there in the audience, the fans, I know that Loki means so much to so many of you, for so many different reasons. It has been my privilege to play him for as long as I have. It's been such a delight to tell the stories in the way that we've got to and to introduce new characters. I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for watching. Thank you for engaging. Thank you for going on Loki's new journey and taking all of these new things into your hearts. Mobiles, and Sylvie, and Ravonna Renslayer and Hunter B-15. And let's not forget Clasic Loki, Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, and yes, of course, Alligator Loki. I'm aware he's the superior Loki. I wouldn't be here without you."

