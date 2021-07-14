Tom Hiddleston Shares Emotional Thank You Message For Loki FInale

✖

Tom Hiddleston thanked all the fans for making Loki such a big hit after the Finale aired today. Marvel fans are still reeling from all the revelations in the last episode from Season 1. It sure does feel like everything is up for negotiation at this point. This is the first moment since the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home where there has felt like a clear road forward for what’s to come. The secret cameo midway through the episode will get a lot of headlines. But, Hiddleston absolutely owns Loki as a character and gives one of his most affecting performances in the MCU over the course of this series. The finale in particular had fans very emotional as the Asgardian was left grasping at straws as everything comes unraveled. Producers had mentioned that the actor was absolutely in ownership of this role, but the course of these six episodes absolutely proved that assertion to be correct. Check out what he had to say down below:

The God of Mischief has arrived in the finale of Marvel Studios' #Loki! @TWHiddleston is here with a special message. Be sure to watch the finale, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tFGJrNGY1A — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 14, 2021

“Hi everybody. It’s Tom. I just wanted to say a few things ahead of the finale,” he began. “A couple of years ago, I think, when Loki was announced, and I said there was more mischief to make and there were more stories to tell and more to come. I was so aware that really the only reason that I’m allowed to play this character and have continued to be allowed to play the character is because of affection in which he is held by you.”

“And I know that everybody out there in the audience, the fans, I know that Loki means so much to so many of you, for so many different reasons. It has been my privilege to play him for as long as I have. It’s been such a delight to tell the stories in the way that we’ve got to and to introduce new characters. I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for watching. Thank you for engaging. Thank you for going on Loki’s new journey and taking all of these new things into your hearts. Mobiles, and Sylvie, and Ravonna Renslayer and Hunter B-15. And let’s not forget Clasic Loki, Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, and yes, of course, Alligator Loki. I’m aware he’s the superior Loki. I wouldn’t be here without you.”

Previously the actor shared that the thing that excited him the most about the project was the fact that he and the rest of the team got to finish this show during the pandemic.

"That there was meaning in the making of it. That we crossed the finish line in the middle of a global pandemic and could create something, and more than ever, I felt really grateful for being able to do this job," Hiddleston told Deadline. "I think in this there are some of those questions that we were all asking ourselves in the last 18 months in the show, you know, what do our lives mean?"

Furthermore, the beloved Marvel star says another bright point in the development of the show, quite literally, was the friends he met along the way.

