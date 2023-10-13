Loki Season 2 Funko Pops Add Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros aka O.B.

The second season of Loki is now streaming on Disney+, and that means there are new Marvel Funko Pops to be had. Last week, Funko kicked off the collection of Pop figures with Loki and Mobius in a TVA Temporal Core suit. Today, they're adding Ouroboros aka O.B., which is especially exciting for anyone that's been following Ke Huy Quan's career resurgence. There was a a bit of a gap between his performance as Short Round in Indiana Jones to his Oscar-winning role in Everything Everywhere all at Once, but now he's one of the hottest actors in Hollywood so Marvel came a-calling.

You should be able to pre-order the Loki OB Funko Pop here at Entertainment Earth, here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon at some point today, October 13th. While you're at it, make sure to check out the NYCC 2023 and Scare Fair Funko Pop exclusives that also launched today.

Pre-orders for the first wave of Loki Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth, here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon at some point today.here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon. New episodes of Loki air each Thursday, so we don't expect to see additions during Funko's weekly Wednesday drop events. Odds are they will continue to arrive on Fridays after a new episode airs.

How Ke Huy Quan Joined Loki:

Loki executive producer Kevin Wright recently shared with Variety the story of how Quan was cast as O.B.

"We were in London, so I had at least some version of our scripts. The way the process works, they're always being rewritten, but O.B. was in there, and his introduction scene was almost exactly as originally written," Wright explained. "I would like to say it was in early spring, which was maybe just two months before we started shooting. We were casting, and Everything Everywhere All at Once was playing in L.A. and in New York, but it hadn't gone nationwide yet. I think it was going the very next week. We had gotten a call from our casting director who said, 'Hey, I'm about to put together a list for O.B. – just initial thoughts. But before I do that, I really think you guys should meet Ke, and I think it should be Ke. I think you guys should meet with him quick, because probably by Monday, he's going to have a lot of offers for different things.'

"So that Friday, myself, Justin, and Aaron, two of our directors, had gotten on a Zoom with Ke. We pitched him the show and this character. We shared that introduction scene with him and maybe the full script. And then we called in the big guns that Monday; Kevin Feige got on the phone with him and said, 'Ke, I know you read the script. I know you talked to the guys. We really think you should do this. I really want you to join the Marvel family.' And he had already made up his mind over the weekend. It was like, 'I'm there. I've been a huge fan of this for a long time.'"

Will Loki Get a Season 3?

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Loki producer Kevin Wright addressed the possibility of whether or not the show could end up getting a third season — and teased that either way, the narrative of the show will continue.

"We are certainly thinking about how we can continue to tell TVA and Loki-based stories," Wright revealed. "What I would say is season one and season two were always conceived as two chapters of the same book. We want to close this book and I think there's a lot more books on the shelf, though."

What is Loki Season 2 about?

Loki Season 2 on Disney+ continues Loki's redemptive adventures across the multiverse after his death in Avengers: Infinity War and escape from time in Avengers: Endgame. After failing to stop Sylvie, one of Loki's variants, from killing He Who Remains, a Kang variant who had been preserving the Sacred Timeline through the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Loki must now reckon with the recreated multiverse. According to Marvel Studios' official synopsis, "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Loki Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ now. You can keep up with the latest news about the show right here.