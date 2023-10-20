Marvel Fans Thoroughly Freaked Out Over Miss Minutes' Loki Return
Miss Minutes is back and more ridiculous than ever.
It took a couple of episodes in Loki's second season for the scene-stealing clock/artificial being known as Miss Minutes to return, but she sure didn't waste any time making an impact on viewers. Miss Minutes provided some of the biggest laughs — and most terrifying jump scares — in Loki Season 1. She's bringing that same energy to Season 2, but she has ramped things up quite a bit, and she's shockingly focused on a specific romance this time around.
Thursday night's new episode of Loki Season 2 saw Miss Minutes in her zaniest state yet. She's clearly got a lot of secrets behind that terrifying orange glow, but her biggest concern is apparently flirting with Victor Timely, another Kang variant that reminds her of the man she once loved, He Who Remains. It's a strange dynamic, and it all somehow makes Miss Minutes even creepier.
It should go without saying Marvel fans have quite a lot of thoughts about Miss Minutes in her return episode. While some seem glad to have her back on TV, many appear to be genuinely freaked out by everything she does.
You can check out some of the biggest reactions to Miss Minutes' return below!
Freaked Out
Miss minutes is such an interesting antagonist.
She scary af while looking so innocent, yet she won’t hesitate to betray and kill people.— Margokih Loki Series ☀️🌒 (@Vairons_Split) October 20, 2023
She freaks me out #Loki pic.twitter.com/scDfap0mtt
Can't Be Trusted
miss minutes girl I knew you couldn’t be trusted #Loki #MissMinutes pic.twitter.com/a6PnTJiK5L— em is timeslipping🪐 (@_EMMinem) October 20, 2023
Wilding
Wow…. That was an amazing episode of #Loki Say what you will about the guy, but Jonathan Majors killed it as Victor Timely! Also, Miss Minutes was WILDING 😂🤣— Martin A (@Bunn970) October 20, 2023
Fatal Attraction
not miss minutes being all fatal attraction #loki #LokiSeason2 #lokiS2 pic.twitter.com/6Pw16kpIsT— Hey, Amanda girl! (@datgirlmanda_) October 20, 2023
Screaming
Miss Minutes was so unserious in episode 3 IM SCREAMING 😭💀 #Loki #LokiSeason2 #LokiS2 pic.twitter.com/fo4ZA0ge8k— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// GEN V/Loki/OFMD ERA💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) October 20, 2023
Calm Down
miss minutes girl calm DEOOWWWWNNN pic.twitter.com/9TfXHNkrK1— jen ४ SPOILERS (@wrldofloki) October 20, 2023
Absolutely Insane
Miss Minutes shooting her shot towards Victor Timely was absolutely insane MY LORD😭🤣 #LokiS2 #LokiSeason2 #Loki pic.twitter.com/BylVnPJMqT— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// GEN V/Loki/OFMD ERA💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) October 20, 2023
Not Expected
#lokiseason2 spoilers
miss minutes being in love with he who remains was not something i expected pic.twitter.com/4rIkq1zICk— nicole🌼| loki s2 and seeing mads 5/11🎫 (@beautybuckley) October 20, 2023
Sending Me
miss minutes being jealous is absolutely sending me#loki #LokiSeason2 pic.twitter.com/ABkUUs0IAl— ⭒✩⭒ (@BlizzardOfBlue) October 20, 2023
Uncomfortable
miss minutes has made me uncomfortable in the past but this episode was on a whole nother level 😭😭💀— melissa ☆ spoilers (@Iokistime) October 20, 2023