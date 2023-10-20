Marvel Fans Thoroughly Freaked Out Over Miss Minutes' Loki Return

It took a couple of episodes in Loki's second season for the scene-stealing clock/artificial being known as Miss Minutes to return, but she sure didn't waste any time making an impact on viewers. Miss Minutes provided some of the biggest laughs — and most terrifying jump scares — in Loki Season 1. She's bringing that same energy to Season 2, but she has ramped things up quite a bit, and she's shockingly focused on a specific romance this time around.

Thursday night's new episode of Loki Season 2 saw Miss Minutes in her zaniest state yet. She's clearly got a lot of secrets behind that terrifying orange glow, but her biggest concern is apparently flirting with Victor Timely, another Kang variant that reminds her of the man she once loved, He Who Remains. It's a strange dynamic, and it all somehow makes Miss Minutes even creepier.

It should go without saying Marvel fans have quite a lot of thoughts about Miss Minutes in her return episode. While some seem glad to have her back on TV, many appear to be genuinely freaked out by everything she does.

You can check out some of the biggest reactions to Miss Minutes' return below!