Loki: First Poster Revealed by Marvel

The God of Mischief is making the move to television this year, hoping to take Marvel fans on a wild journey through space and time. Believe it or not, the debut of the highly-anticipated Loki series isn't that far off. WandaVision is already done and The Falcon and the Winter Solider is already here. That means Loki is next, and fans can't wait to see what the Tom Hiddleston series has in store.

Loki is set to premiere on June 11th, so there's still a little bit of a wait until we actually get to see Hiddleston's beloved character back in action. Fortunately, Marvel Studios and Disney+ are giving us a little tease to help with the wait. On Thursday, Marvel unveiled the first poster for Loki. Take a look!

Start your countdown to the glorious arrival of Marvel Studios' #Loki. The Original Series starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8y7yibT74F — Loki (@LokiOfficial) March 18, 2021

Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki for the new series, taking on the character for the seventh time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's joined in Loki by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Wunmi Mosaku, and Erika Coleman.

Like WandaVision, Loki will likely be a pretty major departure from the rest of the MCU that came before it. At the very least, it certainly promises to be an enormous spectacle.

"Well, that’s pretty much all I can say, that it is a crazy journey! That’s another project that will defy expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so much fun," visual effects supervisor Brad Parker told CBM in a recent interview. "It’s been on my hit list to work on a Marvel project, and Loki is just such a great one. It’s so cool, and there are so many amazing things that are going to happen in every episode. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s a lot of hard work. We’re working furiously to make this thing as great as possible, and I think people are going to be thrilled when they see it."

