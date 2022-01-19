Lord of the Rings Fans Blast Amazon’s TV Series Title as “Dumb,” “Awful”

After many years and millions of dollars in development and production, Amazon Prime Video finally announced the title for their upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series earlier today, literally pouring it into a mold and confirming it will be The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This title mostly does its job, confirming the second age setting of the story but also making sure audiences know that the focus seems to be on the journey that the rings forged by Sauron took after he distributed them. There’s only one problem, not everyone loves the title for the show, and Prime is taking some heat for how basic it is.

The below collection of reactions to the title may have you think that it’s everyone on the internet that thinks the title is “so dumb Bezos had to have insisted upon it,” but reactions do seem mixed. Some fans of Lord of the Rings are in with no issue while others, which you can find below, think that the years of work Amazon has already put into this show (they’ve already shot the first season and spent millions in development) make this title choice very basic. We’ve collected some of the response below, some of which is in jest.

Regarding the title, series showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay said in a statement: “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

Described as being a “multi-season drama,” The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

