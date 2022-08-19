Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl From Mondo

Bear McCreary's score for Amazon's upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released on vinyl and compact disc (CD) from Mondo Records, the company announced today. The two-LP set will feature an all-new theme by Academy Award-winner Howard Shore, and more music from the series composed by McCreary, whose other TV and film work includes The Walking Dead and Outlander. McCreary, who is an advocate for scores being released on physical media whenever possible, McCreary recorded hours of music for the score while working out of the iconic Abbey Road Studios as well as AIR Studios and Synchron Stage in Vienna.

Per Mondo's description, "McCreary has recorded and composed hours of music for the score, weaving together his original themes into a sonic tapestry for a full symphonic orchestra, alongside vibrant folk instruments and choral singers." The vinyl is available for preorder at a $40 price point, while the 2-CD set will run you $25. You can pre-order those here.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast.It includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Amazon Studios produces The Rings of Power. J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the showrunners.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

Payne and McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

Prime Video already renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a second season. The series premieres on Prime Video on September 2nd.