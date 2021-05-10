Love Death + Robots Volume 2 Red Band Trailer Released By Netflix
The most intense animated anthology on the planet is returning to Netflix for a second installment this month. Love Death + Robots, from creator Tim Miller, has another eight animated shorts bring released on Netflix on May 14th, and the streaming service is now offering fans a look at all of the intensity and gore this new season will have to offer. On Monday morning, Netflix unveiled the red band trailer for Love Death + Robots Volume 2.
This new trailer is much shorter than the first one that Netflix released last month, but it dives much more into the R-rating of the episodes. You can watch the new red band trailer in its entirety in the video at the top of the page.
Volume 1 of Love Death + Robots was released more than two years ago and cosisted of 16 episodes. Volume 2 only includes eight episodes in total, but Netflix has already announced that a third installment is on the way.
Below, you can check out the titles and details from all eight shorts in Season 2.
Automated Customer Service (10 minutes)
Directed by Meat Dept (Kevin Dan Ver Meiren, David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas)
Animation Company: Atoll Studio
Based on a story by: John Scalzi
Ice (10 minutes)
Directed by Robert Valley
Animation Company: Passion Pictures
Based on a story by: Rich Larson
Pop Squad (15 minutes)
Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: Paolo Bacigalupi
Snow in the Desert (15 minutes)
Directed by Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra, Maxime Luere
Animation Company: Unit Image
Based on a story by: Neal Asher
The Tall Grass (8 minutes)
Directed by Simon Otto
Animation Company: Axis Animation
Based on a story by: Joe Lansdale
All Through the House (4 minutes)
Directed by Elliot Dear
Animation Company: Blink Industries
Based on a story by: Joachim Heijndermans
Life Hutch (10 minutes)
Directed by Alex Beaty
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: Harlan Ellison
The Drowned Giant (10 minutes)
Directed by Tim Miller
Animation Company: Blur Studio
Based on a story by: J.G. Ballard
