Love Death + Robots Volume 2 Red Band Trailer Released By Netflix

The most intense animated anthology on the planet is returning to Netflix for a second installment this month. Love Death + Robots, from creator Tim Miller, has another eight animated shorts bring released on Netflix on May 14th, and the streaming service is now offering fans a look at all of the intensity and gore this new season will have to offer. On Monday morning, Netflix unveiled the red band trailer for Love Death + Robots Volume 2.

This new trailer is much shorter than the first one that Netflix released last month, but it dives much more into the R-rating of the episodes. You can watch the new red band trailer in its entirety in the video at the top of the page.

Volume 1 of Love Death + Robots was released more than two years ago and cosisted of 16 episodes. Volume 2 only includes eight episodes in total, but Netflix has already announced that a third installment is on the way.

Below, you can check out the titles and details from all eight shorts in Season 2.

Automated Customer Service (10 minutes)

Directed by Meat Dept (Kevin Dan Ver Meiren, David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas)

Animation Company: Atoll Studio

Based on a story by: John Scalzi

Ice (10 minutes)

Directed by Robert Valley

Animation Company: Passion Pictures

Based on a story by: Rich Larson

Pop Squad (15 minutes)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Paolo Bacigalupi

Snow in the Desert (15 minutes)

Directed by Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra, Maxime Luere

Animation Company: Unit Image

Based on a story by: Neal Asher

The Tall Grass (8 minutes)

Directed by Simon Otto

Animation Company: Axis Animation

Based on a story by: Joe Lansdale

All Through the House (4 minutes)

Directed by Elliot Dear

Animation Company: Blink Industries

Based on a story by: Joachim Heijndermans

Life Hutch (10 minutes)

Directed by Alex Beaty

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Harlan Ellison

The Drowned Giant (10 minutes)

Directed by Tim Miller

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: J.G. Ballard

What do you think of the new trailer for Love Death + Robots Volume 2? Will you be checking it out when it arrives on Netflix this weekend?