Lovecraft Country Showrunner Misha Green Teases Season 2 After SPOILER Death

Lovecraft Country’s showrunner is teasing Season 2 after a surprising death in the season finale. Misha Green knows exactly what she just unleashed on the fanbase and told Collider how it all came together. (It should be noted there are a couple of different sad losses in that final episode.) But, near the top of that list is Atticus. During that flashback episode fans learned that Tic wouldn’t be left standing at the end of this story. But, misdirection is absolutely a hallmark of HBO shows these days. (Watchmen made a lot of mileage out of pulling the rug on its viewers.) For those who wanted better for Tic, hopefully, Season 2 gets the go-ahead relatively soon.

“No spoilers. That would spoil Season 2. One of the exciting things about this season was, in the PR campaign and all of that stuff, trying to keep as much of the details vague, so that the audience could experience each episode,” Green said. “I think that was so fun to watch and something we want to keep, going forward, is where is this going to go?”

“We talked a lot about Atticus’ arc and this idea that he’s a man who has been told his destiny. He’s a hero who has been told his destiny is to die, and of course, he’s going to fight that, every chance he can get. And then, he comes to the realization of understanding the importance of what his sacrifice will mean,” she mentioned. “We talked a lot about what that sacrifice would give and how it would change the world. It was very natural to come to this idea of changing the power balance. What that will look like once that power balance has been changed was very exciting for us, storytelling wise, to explore.”

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak covered everyone who met their untimely demise during the finale of this season. It wasn’t all pretty, but maybe there will be a Season 2.

“As predicted by Ji-Ah, Tic did not survive the autumnal equinox. However, the hero planned this from the beginning,” she began. “He knew that sacrificing himself needed to happen in order to stop Christina and take away her magic. After an epic showdown that saw Ji-Ah connecting Tic and Christina, the magic was not only taken away from the villain but from all white people.”

Jirak added, “Tic died leaving a letter to his father, Montrose (Michael K. Williams), asking him to be there for his unborn son. While it was terribly sad to see the main character meet his end, it was comforting to know he willingly sacrificed himself to protect his family and save his people.”

