Lovecraft Country Spoilers: Who Dies in the Finale?

The first season of Lovecraft Country came to an end tonight and it was not without its casualties. "Full Circle" found Atticus (Jonathan Majors), Leti (Jurnee Smollett), and the rest of their family gearing up to face off with Christina (Abbey Lee) during the autumnal equinox. During last week's episode, they acquired the Book of Names , which gave them an edge against Christina in the finale. After Ji-Ah (Jamie Chung) foresaw Tic's death, the big question of the season has been whether or not he would survive Christina's plans for power. Here's who didn't survive the season's final episode. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Ruby

This one hurt! After living with Christina/William for most of the season and using a body-swapping potion to transform into a white woman, it appeared Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku) was going to choose Christina's side. Leti asked for Ruby's hep in securing Christina's blood while they were visiting their mother's grave, but Ruby refused. She accused her sister of only ever wanting to be family when she needs something from her and that she wasn't going to tolerate it anymore. However, Leti teased that there was something else Ruby needed to know, and it was the last we see of the conversation.

Ruby goes back to Christina, and the two kiss as their true selves for the first time. It definitely seemed like Ruby had chosen her side. However, she later shows up and delivers the blood to Leti. While they're setting up their plans in Ardham, a dark truth is uncovered: Ruby is actually Christina. She reveals she caught Ruby trying to steal from her, so she killed her and used the to potion to take her form.

The good news? Despite Christina saying Ruby was dead, there's a chance she might still be alive in a coma. Now that magic belongs to the Black community, Leti might be able to save her sister. That is... if there's a second season (we sure hope so)!