‘Lucifer’ Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt Writes Heartfelt Goodbye To Fans, Cast and Crew

Lucifer star Lesley-And Brandt, who played arch-demon Mazikeen on the now-cancelled series, took to Instagram Friday to express a heartfelt message to fans following the series’ abrupt end.

“For the last 3 years I’ve had the privilege of working on Lucifer with some of the most incredible people in this industry,” Ann-Brandt writes in the post, accompanied by a photo of the actress posed with book one of author Mike Carey’s Lucifer series.

“We literally had a ‘no a—hole’ policy. I’ve grown up on this show. Married my husband during season 1, found out I was pregnant on season 2 and had my son season 3. Being your Mazikeen has been so very special to me for so many reasons.”

“Playing this fiercely strong yet vulnerable, pansexual demon, has been my honor. To discover on a weekly basis, just how much a character like her, who looks like me, means to so many out there, has made my heart swell,” Ann-Brandt writes.

The she-demon and best friend of Lucifer (Tom Ellis) proved popular among the series’ passionate fanbase, many of which took to social media Friday to launch a campaign aimed at saving the series immediately following news of its cancellation.

“I read your messages and fan mail and I’ve loved getting to know you as we tweet every Monday. I will miss that,” the actress writes.

“To the fans, you’re incredible. Truly. You took us from a pilot to a series and a pick up not once, but three times. I’m incredibly sad we don’t get to give you another season because I truly feel there’s so much story left to tell. Thank you for your support, your constructive criticism and for giving us three wonderful years together.”

Ann-Brandt continues: “To my incredible cast mates, my family. I love each and everyone of you and while we will all go on to our next project, this time with you has been a career highlight for me. I started a family all while working and loving on my Lucifer family. I’ll be seeing you all…A LOT! Thank you for doing this dance with me and for being THE reason why guest stars loved working on our show.”

Set in Los Angeles, the series followed Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the Devil, as he ventured to the City of Angels to act as a consultant for the LAPD. Ann-Brandt thanks the series’ Vancouver and Los Angeles crews, who she says are responsible for “helping create the best set I’ve ever worked on.”

“To our writers, thank you for giving Mazikeen breath and life. For creating her world and for collaborating with me for 3 years. For indulging my ideas and giving me the freedom to bring her to life,” Ann-Brandt adds.

“To our producers, thank you for giving me a shot at a time when I’d been on the pilot auditioning hamster wheel for so long. I love Maze. She feels like a second skin to me and I sure will miss getting into those leather pants. Be sure to tune in on Monday. We weren’t done yet. Until next time.”

The post garnered more than 31,000 likes in just two hours.

Lucifer will air its season 3 finale — now its series finale — Monday, May 14 at 8/7c on Fox.