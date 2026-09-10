Disney+ Makes a Star Wars Change That Has a Fan-Favorite TV Show Rumor Circulating Again (& It Could Actually Happen)

With so little currently going on in terms of Star Wars movies and TV shows, it makes sense that fans would be turning to rumors and fan theories as they discuss what could be next. Currently, in terms of confirmed canon TV shows, only Ahsoka season 2 and Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord season 2 are officially in the works, which is a serious cut to what the galaxy far, far away had been putting out over the last several years. Movies are likewise seeing a major dry spell. Although there are signs that Rey’s Star Wars movie, , and Dave Filoni’s untitled Mandalorian movie could finally be in development, only Star Wars: Starfighter has an actual release date at this point (May 28, 2027).

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Surely, there is more on the horizon for a franchise that is this massive, and fans are assuming that several significant updates will be announced at Star Wars Celebration 2027, taking place next April in Los Angeles. However, that event is still several months away, so some in the fanbase are understandably scouting for clues as to what could be on its way. There are a few prominent rumors, including one actually very recent rumor that Hayden Christensen is in talks to make a Darth Vader movie (which, honestly, just sounds too good to be true) and ongoing conversations about a possible live-action The Clone Wars series and a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2. Lucasfilm hasn’t confirmed any of these projects, although one recent Disney+ change has fans believing the latter may actually be coming true.

Could Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Actually Be in the Works?

Although Obi-Wan Kenobi was heavily criticized when it hit Disney+ in 2022, it seems audiences have become less critical of it with time. This tends to be the way of the Star Wars fanbase, as the prequel trilogy’s reception and the treatment of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen alone make quite clear. Among the reasons for the complaints were frustrations that the show focused on new characters (like Reva Sevander) rather than the titular lead—something that shows like Ahsoka have been criticized for as well—and other issues, such as some feeling like Obi-Wan wasn’t as powerful as he should have been, despite his 10 years in hiding. Clearly, though, many viewers would still be open to more, as a change to a Disney+ banner has some hoping that a second season could be happening.

A new OBI-WAN KENOBI banner on Disney+.



Could we be getting a Season 2…..? pic.twitter.com/YFu5JMq4Xw — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) September 10, 2026

This change also comes as Obi-Wan actor to the show of late, and although he has claimed there have been no conversations about season 2 thus far, this is a trick he has told audiences before, with season 1. Particularly with the lineup of upcoming Star Wars shows looking so sparse, it also wouldn’t be a terrible shock or a terrible idea for Lucasfilm and Disney to put this out. As controversial as it may be, the truth is, shows and movies that incorporate McGregor and/or Christensen are always going to get views and excitement, as has been proven time and time again. And, as various comments online are already expressing, if they get the story right in season 2, many fans would be open to seeing more.